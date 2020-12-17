Dove Cameron Shares A Sultry Photo Showing Her Posing In Lacy See-Through Top

Dove Cameron is thanking fans for their support by sharing a sultry post that showed off her see-through shirt.

The actress and singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the post that thanked supporters for helping her reach 2 million views on the music video for “We Belong,” her latest single. Cameron posed next to a sculpture for the series of photos, shooting sultry looks toward the camera while showing off the lacy top that showed off plenty of skin underneath.

The post was a big hit with Cameron’s 38.2 million followers, racking up close to 700,000 likes in less than an hour. Many congratulated her on hitting the milestone for her new song, and doing it so quickly. The video was uploaded to YouTube just a week ago, but already managed to top more than a quarter of a million likes.

“Congrats angel!!!” one person wrote.

“Well deserved,” added another.

Others had compliments for the Disney Channel star’s striking good looks.

“you’re so gorgeous,” a fan commented.

“Stunning Dove,” wrote another.

Fans have been extra supportive of Cameron since she announced this week that she and longtime boyfriend Thomas Doherty had broken up. As The Inquisitr reported, the song “We Belong” was heavily influenced by their relationship and the strong connection they shared despite facing difficult and often differing schedules that kept them apart at times.

As Seventeen reported, Cameron revealed to fans this week that she and Doherty and split back in October, keeping their breakup quiet at first.

“Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight. In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time,” she shared in an Instagram story.

As Just Jared Jr. reported, Cameron also seemed to hint that the song was about the power of self-discovery, saying that a person needs to know themselves and “feel your own chemistry and your own true north and your own compass” before they can fully enjoy being with someone else.

The latest snap showed that Cameron still has a sense of optimism for the future. At the end of the caption that thanked all of her supporters, she mentioned that 2021 could not come fast enough.