Alexa Dellanos Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Soaks Up Some Sun In A Black Thong Bikini

Alexa also sported a plush Versace robe in one of the snaps.

As parts of the United States experienced snowfall today, model Alexa Dellanos awoke to a beautiful and sunny day. The influencer took advantage of the summer-like weather by heading outside to soak up some sun. She took to her Instagram account earlier to share a few snaps from the poolside hangout, much to the delight of her adoring fans.

A total of five slides were included in the sizzling update, each of which saw the social media star showing some serious skin. She was sprawled out on top of a mesh lounge chair in a few of the snaps, then later moved to a cozier spot on a plush couch that overlooked the refreshing and cool water.

Of course, a day at the pool called for the perfect swimwear, and Alexa’s certainly seemed to be a hit with her 2.1 million followers on the platform. She opted for a two-piece from Prix Workshop that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The blond bombshell looked hotter than ever as she worked on her tan in a classic black two-piece that let it all hang out. The look included an underwire-style top with a deep neckline that showcased her voluptuous chest and ample cleavage. It had a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, as well as thin spaghetti straps that allowed her to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders.

The swimwear’s matching counterpart was even more risque, though Alexa’s audience hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin. It boasted a daring thong style that exposed her round booty in its entirety as she worked the camera, while its high-cut design offered a look at her shapely thighs and legs. The number also featured a thin stringy waistband that the model teasingly pulled in one of the shots, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs.

Alexa also wore a plush Versace robe in the final slide of the upload, though let it slide down her back in an alluring manner to flash her bodacious figure to the lens.

Unsurprisingly, the multi-pic upload proved to be extremely popular, racking up over 54,000 likes after just four hours of going live. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section as well to swoon over the star.

“Such a babe,” one person wrote.

“Very nice body,” praised another fan.

“You’re the cutest ever,” a third follower remarked.

“Goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been seen in swimwear more often than not in her recent Instagram shares. Last week, she likely sent pulses racing as she showed off her bombshell figure in a pink string bikini. The scanty ensemble was yet another hit, amassing nearly 92,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments to date.