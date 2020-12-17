Laurence Bédard Poses With Knee Spread Apart While Rocking Crimson Faux Leather Pants

Laurence Bédard gave her nearly 3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, December 16, in her latest share. The Canadian model took to the social media app to post a stunning snapshot of herself striking a sultry pose while rocking an ensemble that did her body nothing but favors.

The photo captured Bédard in a modern space with light brown paneling on the back wall adorned with a series of lights that enhanced the ambiance. She faced the camera as she sat on beige couch with her knees spread apart, drawing attention to her legs.

Bédard smoldered in a pair of skintight pants made from shiny faux leather in crimson red, adding a pop of color to the outfit. On her torso, she rocked a black top with medium straps and a plunging neckline that put her busty cleavage on display. She wore black high-heeled shoes to complete her ensemble.

She wore her chocolate-colored hair parted in the middle and styled in a perfect short bob. Bédard accessorized her look with a silver chain with a medallion.

In the caption, Bédard revealed that her post was an ad for Pretty Little Thing, a brand that she often gives a shoutout to on her social media.

The post has garnered more than 40,900 likes and upwards of 330 comments within the first eight hours of being published. Her fans were quick to share their reaction to the shot, praising its overall aesthetics and also raving about Bédard’s body, sensuality and style.

“Can you & wolf just get married already? It would make 2020 so much better,” one user wrote.

“YOU KNOW JUST HOW TOO SIT, STAND WHAT EVER YOUR [sic] SO VERY BEAUTIFUL,” replied another fan.

“You look very simple, sweet and natural in this photo, @lolobe4…. You are very pretty and cute because you can see how simple you are as a person… Thank you very much for the photo,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are a beautiful lady thanks for sharing your beauty,” added a fourth follower.

Bédard is known among her fans for her posts that highlight amazing curves. Earlier this week, she shared a hot update in which she was captured rocking a skimpy camisole, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She was photographed from a three-quarter angle as she sat on an ice white leather couch while touch her head. Her nightgown was a light shade of purple and made from a sheer fabric that allowed the viewer to see some of her tattoos.