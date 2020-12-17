Nicole Scherzinger Flashes Major Cleavage In Deep Plunging Semi-Sheer Metallic Dress

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her incredible figure in another sexy Instagram snap. The singer’s 4.7 million followers were given a treat on December 16 when Nicole posted two photos of herself in her The Masked Singer finale dress. The garb was teased in the previews for the Season 4 finale, but Nicole finally gave her fans a full glimpse that they could stare at as long as they wanted.

The metallic gold dress featured a deep plunging neckline which showed off a major amount of her cleavage. Parts of the gown were semi-sheer with Nicole’s skin shining through at her hips and her legs. The dress also had long metallic tassels that hung from the arms and swayed with every movement. The intricate details of the look accentuated Nicole’s slender but curvy frame.

The “Don’t Cha” songstress wore her long dark locks down and in loose old Hollywood style waves. She pulled a large chunk of hair in front of her left shoulder and tossed the rest behind her right. She sported small stud earrings and a large gold ring which matched her outfit perfectly. Her perfectly manicured fingernails were painted to compliment the look and featured different colored metallic nail polishes across each individual nail.

Nicole stood in front of a white wall in both of the photos, which served as the perfect backdrop as it highlighted the intensity of the garb. The Pussycat Dolls leader stared straight into the camera for both photos and noted she was serving “golden goddess” in her caption.

In under an hour, the new upload from Nicole brought in over 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Her loyal fans let her know just how much they loved her look by filling up the comments section with sweet compliments.

“You’re my fav unmasked singer… stunning in this outfit babe,” one fan wrote.

“UM HI I STAN YOUR STYLE SO MUCH,” a second added.

“You are a goddess for sure!! ” a third said while confirming the caption.

“Absolutely gorgeous. I love you so much Queen Scherzy,” another admirer said.

The comments section also filled up with complimentary emoji which included the flame and crown symbols. Nicole’s loyal fanbase often refers to her as “Queen Scherzy,” and the emoji is always found plastered below her social media posts.

The 42-year-old’s fab gown was a far cry from an outfit she sported yesterday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole was back in the recording studio on December 15 and wore an oversized sweatsuit and matching knit beanie while she sang her heart out. Her followers noted they were excited to get some new music from their idol, who hasn’t put a record out in six years.