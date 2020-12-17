Jade Picon Shows Off Toned Body In Textured Bikini As She Sits In The Sand

Instagram model Jade Picon has yet again flaunted her enviable curves in front of her 10.7 million followers. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, December 16, showed the celebrity wearing a stunning textured bikini as she sat back in the sand and soaked up the sun.

In the caption, she asked her supporters what their favorite number was, according to a Google translation. While some revealed their lucky ones, for others, it was all about Jade’s gorgeous outfit. But, for the record, Jade’s favorite number was seven.

Jade wore a textured bikini in a shade of terracotta brown as she sat in the sand. She stretched her arms out behind her for support as she leaned back into the pose. Her knees were bent, with one tucked up underneath her.

The underwire top plunged down low in the front, revealing a little cleavage. As she arched her back slightly, her flat stomach and toned thighs were certainly on display.

She also wore a patterned cover-up in what appeared to be a satin-type material. It billowed out behind her and settled in the sand.

Jade’s dark locks were unstyled and pulled back into a messy ponytail. Several strands framed her face and she perched her sunglasses on top of her head as an extra barrier to keep the errant stands out of her eyes.

Jade’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within eight hours, the photo had managed to rack up a whopping 330,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments from her legions of fans.

There were a variety of comments in different languages. Often remarked were the Portuguese words “perfeita” and “maravilhosa.” According to a Google translation, these words mean “perfect’ and “wonderful,” respectively, in English.

Others offered up their preferred number, some agreeing with Jade. One commenter even joked that their favorite one was “666.”

As a way to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than the written word in order to convey how they felt about the stunning image. The most popular used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. The drooling emoji also garnered a lot of attention as well.

Jade often shows off her flawless figure while wearing swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she opted for a white bikini as she sat at the edge of an inground pool and drank from a coconut. With that pose, her rock hard abs became the focal point of the update.