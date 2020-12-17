Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Series Of Sparkling Bikinis

Ana Cheri is showing off for fans with a series of racy photos that show off her glittery side.

The curvy model took to Instagram to share a post that showed her in a number of racy poses while wearing some bright swimwear. In the first snap, she wore a light bronze-toned bikini with a crown on her head and a pair of angel wings at each side. Cheri shot a sultry look into the camera as the outfit flashed and glistened.

The second picture had her in an equally glistening silver swimsuit, which matched the chair set behind her. Cheri faced the camera, showing off her very well-toned stomach and legs in the sultry snap. The third showed her again with angel wings, this time reclining face-down on a cloud with a purple shimmering swimsuit. The series ended with Cheri in a gold bikini, with her eyes closed and her hand reaching up to touch her hair.

The fantasy-sequence photos were a big hit with Cheri’s fans, garnering more than 150,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments from her followers. Many thought she nailed the look.

“So dreamy baby,” one person wrote.

“Perfection never looked so good,” commented another.

“Always fit for everything and always beautiful,” another wrote.

The racy looks appeared to come courtesy of some photographic trickery. In the caption, she gave credit to a page that shares photo edits, many of them featuring well-proportioned models with eye-catching bikinis made of glittering silver and gold. The page had a particular focus on fitness models, like Cheri, with the images showing off their well-toned physiques in revealing clothing.

As The Inquisitr noted, fans are quite used to seeing Cheri in some revealing poses. The model regularly takes to social media to show off her curves, including a tropical vacation last month that led to a number of revealing images. In one post, she stood on the beach in a barely there purple two-piece swimsuit, and in another she posed topless, covering her chest to remain within the social media site’s strict rules against overt nudity.

As the trip showed, Cheri is also a fan of glittery swimsuits, even when they’re not the result of some special effects. In one Instagram post, she wore a tiny golden bikini as she stood by the water in front of a sunset. Cheri posed for the camera briefly before turning to show off her thong as she stepped into the blue water.