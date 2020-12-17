Ashely Resch Flaunts Killer Curves And A Little Underboob In Revealing Blue Bikini

Instagram model Ashley Resch impressed her 943,000 followers with her latest swimwear update. The post, which went live on Wednesday, December 16, showed the celebrity holding a snow cone as she leaned against a wall and flaunted her curves in a teeny bikini.

In the caption, Ashely tagged J Swain as being responsible for the captivating shot.

Ashley wore a halterneck string bikini in a bright blue shade. It featured piping around the triangular cups in a paler shade. As Ashley stood against a wall with a snow cone in one hand, she arched her back slightly and this caused a little underboob to be revealed.

The matching briefs sat high over her curvy hips and featured double straps on each side. She completed the look by wearing a white long-sleeved Champion top that was cropped well above her bustline.

Ashley’s golden curls were pulled up on top of her head in a half-ponytail. Strands hung down and framed her pretty face as the rest tumbled around her shoulders.

She posed with one hand outstretched on her narrow waist, showing off her long manicured fingernails as she did so. She had also raised one knee, which caused her hip to thrust out dramatically and giving her fans a further view of the side of her pert derriere.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond as soon as she posted the image. It only took an hour for the photo to score an impressive 4,700 likes as well as plenty of comments from her adoring supporters.

“Beautiful Princess,” one follower wrote.

“You look great in blue but then again any color of the rainbow works for you,” a fan insisted.

“That ice is photoshopped. Want to know how I can tell? You’re too hot for it not to be melted,” another user joked.

“Summer vibe,” a fourth person wrote, also adding some heart emoji in shades of red and blue.

Many of her followers also opted to forego words and use emoji instead as they eagerly tried to show how much they liked Ashley’s latest update. The most popular used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, kissing and tongue-hanging-out ones also got a serious workout as well.

Ashley often impresses her supporters by flaunting her curvaceous figure. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared an image of herself as she knelt on a bed while wearing a stunning lacy underwear set in a vibrant shade of magenta. Needless to say, her fans were instantly impressed and dove into the comments section in order to say so.