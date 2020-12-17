Swedish Model Zhara Nilsson Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms And Flaunts Her ‘Sexiest Curve’

Zhara Nilsson dazzled her 1 million Instagram followers with a tantalizing update in which the gorgeous fitness model displayed nearly all the curves on her body — including the one she deemed in the caption to be most attractive. Over 12,000 fans liked the post during the course of Wednesday afternoon, including fellow blond bombshell Khloe Terae.

Zhara reclined in the sun across the middle of a double platform lounge with a white cover. Mismatched sets of gray and white striped pillows were stacked at the top of the bed-like structure. A wide, silver pole extended from one side of the lounge behind her, which seemingly helped to support a canopy that put the lower section of the furniture in faint shadow.

Zhara faced the camera with her knees closest to the photographer and all but her lower legs in the frame. She leaned back and propped herself up on both bent elbows, which were placed slightly behind either side of her torso.

She wore a tiny bikini with a melange of different animal prints in gold, pink, and turquoise. The top of Zhara’s bathing suit had a basic design featuring narrow, triangular cups pushed far away from one another to showcase as much of her bust as possible.

With both hands, she grasped the bows tied at either side of her hips and yanked the strings inches away from her tanned skin to draw attention to her insanely toned abdominal muscles and hourglass shape.

A dangling piece of jewelry hung from her pierced navel, and also accessorized with a gold-colored choker featuring her name spelled out in script. Many of Zhara’s numerous black-and-white tattoos were visible; most notable, perhaps, was a portrait on her mid-thigh of a woman wearing sunglasses, with pigtail braids and a cigarette dangling from her lips.

Zhara turned her head to her right and gazed off camera with a serene smile on her lips. Her platinum tresses were wet and slicked straight back from her face, and sunshine reflecting off her decolletage cast diffused highlights across her cheekbone and jawline.

Zhara’s Instagram followers adored her coquettish vibe, and flooded the comments section with flame, kissing-face, and heat-eyes symbols, among many other emoji denoting love and affection. Others were bold enough to articulate their feelings using their words.

“simplicity beauty and sensuality a perfect touch,” one fan gushed.

“Your body is really perfect!!” a second person exclaimed.

“Yesss so true,” agreed a third fan, referring to Zhara’s cheeky caption.