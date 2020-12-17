Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Wants To Leave Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, December 17 tease that Victor keeps tabs on Chelsea and Adam when they leave Genoa City. Meanwhile, Nikki has plans of leaving herself. Finally, Jack gives Sally some friendly advice.

Adam’s (Mark Grossman) had zero interest in the olive branches offered by his father. Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t dissuaded by Adam’s disinterest in a relationship, though, so he keeps tabs on Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), according to SheKnows Soaps. Although they’d considered staying in Genoa City for Chelsea to receive treatment on her brain bleed, it seems like Adam and Chelsea chose to spend the holidays closer to Connor (Judah Mackey), and Victor is well aware of where they are. He’s not, however, aware that Chelsea is suffering a pretty serious medical condition.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) refuses to budge and insists upon standing her ground. She is not happy about Billy (Jason Thompson) being in jail awaiting trial for shooting Chance (Donny Boaz), and she doesn’t like that Victor seems fine with it. As for him, he’s not pleased that Nikki continues to try to tell him how to feel about Adam. After all, the man is his son, and Victor loves him. Although they disagree, things stay respectful, and Nikki gets a great idea to help them escape the stress of their family drama — a vacation. She thinks perhaps a trip to London would do them both good, but Victor isn’t quite so sure he’s interested in going overseas right now.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Finally, Sally’s (Courtney Hope) made little secret of her ambitions since arriving in Genoa City, and she’s even fallen into her pattern of scheming to get what she wants. She and Jack (Peter Bergman) have a heart-to-heart, and he gives her some friendly advice after she insinuates that perhaps Kyle (Michael Mealor) was given his success at Jabot instead of earning it. Jack lets Sally know that Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is an excellent mentor, and with her, Sally can achieve great things if she puts in the time and does a great job. Sally can work her way up.

Of course, Sally doesn’t feel that others, like Summer (Hunter King), ever put in much hard work or time, and she feels they were simply given cushy jobs without having to prove themselves. There’s no doubt Sally is gunning for Summer’s job, and thanks to Theo (Tyler Johnson), Summer knows. She warns the redhead not to underestimate her.