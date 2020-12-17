Laura Sagra Relaxes In Bed While Wearing Calvin Klein Crop Top And Shorts

Colombian Instagram sensation Laura Sagra delighted her 981,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, December 16, showed the model laying in bed while wearing a Calvin Klein crop top.

In the caption, she explained that she was so tired that the covers had stuck to her body, according to a Google translation. She then went on to wish her fans a happy midweek as they all counted down the days until the weekend.

Laura wore a white crop top with a scooped neckline that plunged down low and showed off some of her cleavage. A gray band ran underneath her bust, displaying the distinctive Calvin Klein lettering.

She teamed this with a tiny pair of pale blue shorts. A drawstring ran around the top band but was undone for comfort as Laura rested in bed. The clothing helped to highlight her toned stomach and smooth thighs.

On her wrist, she wore a watch with a band in a neutral shade. She completed her look with a few small hopped earrings and a delicate chain with a cross pendant. Around the model were a couple of comfy pillows.

Laura’s blond locks were parted haphazardly and tumbled around her shoulders as she posed with one arm resting on her forehead. The other arm was raised and appeared to be holding her phone as she took the selfie.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within nine hours, the photo had already racked up 21,600 likes and more than 200 comments from her dedicated supporters.

There were a variety of replies in different languages. Often used were the Spanish terms “hermosa” and “preciosa.” According to a Google translation, these words mean “beautiful” and “precious,” respectively.

“99% angel,” a fan announced.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So cute,” another user stated.

“Wow perfect,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a few emoji at the end of their statement.

Many of her followers also avoided the language barrier by the use of emoji rather than words. The fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji popped up regularly with users often adding long strings of them in order to convey how they felt about the image.

Laura is well known for her swimwear updates on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she sported a unique blue fish scale one-piece that helped to show off her enviable physique. The outfit had a dramatic cut at the side and revealed a little sideboob because of this, which instantly fired up her avid admirers.