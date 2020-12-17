Allie Auton Smolders In Sheer White Lingerie While Sharing A Last-Minute Christmas Gift

Allie touted a bundle of Bali Body tanning products in the upload.

Allie Auton offered her 597,000 Instagram followers some Christmas gifting ideas in a new post added to her page on Wednesday, December 16. The model shared an excellent last-minute buy in the upload while flaunting her figure in a scanty ensemble.

The blond bombshell posed on her bed for the sizzling shot, resting one hand flat on the mattress as she hung her legs over the side. She affixed her piercing blue eyes on the camera in front of her and wore a soft smile on her face as she posed for the lens.

On a small nightstand next to her was a special boxed-set of products from Bali Body, which she noted were her personal “top 3” products from the brand. With Christmas a little over a week away, the bundle was certainly enticing to some of her followers, but it was Allie herself that truly became the star of the show as she wore a set of skimpy lingerie to tout the gift set.

The Aussie hottie smoldered as she sported a white bra-and-panties combo that popped against her deep allover tan. The look included a balconette bra with thin straps and a deep scoop neckline that showcased her voluptuous chest and bronzed decolletage. It had a sexy lace overlay on its underwire-style cups, which also boasted a push-up design that further enhanced the busty display.

Allie also rocked a pair of matching panties that were equally as risque. The undergarment was made of both satin and lace materials and featured a high-rise waistband that helped to accentuate her trim waist and flat tummy. Her curvy hips and lean legs were also left on display thanks to the garment’s cheeky style, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her feed.

Allie also shared a close-up shot of the bundle in the upload, which was packaged in a gorgeous baby pink box that matched the bottles of tanning products.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for fans to show their love for the latest addition to Allie’s Instagram page. It has racked up more than 4,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as several compliments for the star.

“So unreal,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Wow. Beautiful madam. Kiss,” a third follower remarked.

“Divine,” added a fourth admirer.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Allie’s feed to get another look at her bombshell curves. She recently shared another stunning photo that saw her sitting in bed while wearing textured brown lingerie. That look also fared well, amassing over 15,000 likes and 168 comments to date.