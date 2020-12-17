Yaslen Clemente Showscases Insane Curves In Skintight Workout Ensemble

Social media sensation Yaslen Clemente inspired thousands of her 2.4 million Instagram followers to work out on Wednesday, December 16, when she shared a two-photo slideshow of her fit physique.

The 23-year-old fitness trainer was photographed at Paradise Gym in Miami’s Pincrest neighborhood, per the post’s geotag, as rows of different-sized dumbbells were visible behind her.

In the first image, she stood with one knee propped up as the front of her figure faced the camera. She kept her balance by resting her left arm against a weight. The model emphasized her killer curves as she cocked one hip while tugging on her bottoms with her right hand. Her head was rotated slightly to her left and her eyes averted the camera’s lens. The second photo displayed her from the back as she propped her derriere out while leaning forward into the weights.

Her mid-length, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the right and fell around her shoulder in loose waves.

The model’s busty chest was on show in a navy sports bra with two thick shoulder-straps and a plunging neckline that revealed a great deal of cleavage. The cropped number also showcased her chiseled core.

She teamed the number with a matching pair of shorts that reached to the middle of her thighs. The bottoms tightly hugged her curvy hips and pert booty, while their high-rise waistband drew the eye to her midsection once more. She completed the athletic look with a pair of white sneakers and ankle-high white socks.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her attire was designed by her fitness apparel company, Oh Yas Fit, which is due to launch on Friday, December 18. She also credited her boyfriend as the photographer behind the snapshots before tagging his Instagram handle.

Wednesday’s post was met with plenty of support and approval from social media users as it accumulated more than 10,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Dozens of fans also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her toned form, stunning beauty, and scanty clothing.

“You keep going gorgeous,” one user wrote, following their motivational message with several heart-eye emoji.

“Mamacita, wow, blessing my feed daily,” chimed in a second fan, filling their comment with fire and heart-eye symbols.

“You look awesome,” a third admirer gushed.

“A perfect beauty,” praised a fourth individual.

Yaslen uploaded another sizzling post on Instagram just yesterday. That content displayed her in a pink tube top and tiny gray shorts that flaunted her physique once more.