Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Rocks Skintight Leggings While Riding A Bike

Frida Aasen gave her 728,000 Instagram followers something to be motivated by on Wednesday, December 16, in a hot new upload. The Norwegian model took to the popular app to share a photo that saw her sporting a workout set as she enjoyed a bike ride on a beautiful day.

Aasen — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — was photographed on a wooden deck on the edge of a white-sand beach with the turquoise ocean filling the background. She stood with her legs on either side of the stylish white bike while grabbing onto the black handles. She turned her torso to the right to face the camera, which was positioned several feet behind her and captured her from the back.

Aasen had on a light blue set that contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. It included a pair of skintight leggings with a thick waistband that rose above her navel, clinging to her slim waist. She teamed it with a sports bra with a large elastic band along the bottom edge and thick straps.

Her light blond hair was swept over to one side, falling partially over her face as it blew with the wind. Aasen completed her look with a pair of pearly white flip-flops.

In the caption, Aasen revealed that her post was an ad for Topshop and urged her followers to head to her stories to shop the ensemble she wore in the picture.

The snap was well received by her fans. Within half a day, it has garnered more than 17,100 likes and upwards of 100 comments. They used the opportunity to engage with Aasen and to shower her with compliments, praising her outfit, beauty and location.

“What a dreamy place to search for pearls,” one user wrote.

“Lead me off into the Distance then,” another fan chimed in.

“Wow!!! You’re yoga style looking good!!!!” replied a third admirer.

“I have just come on here to post something and then I’m blown away by you,” added a fourth fan.

Aasen recently stunned her fans by sharing snippets from her most recent vacation. She spent several days earlier this month in the Maldives to celebrate her 26th birthday, which was on December 5. In one photo, she was featured lying on her back on the edge of an infinity pool. She had on a white two-piece bathing suit that included an underwire top with thin straps and a pair of matching bottoms with side ties, as The Inquisitr has previously written.