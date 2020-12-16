Qimmah Russo Is Smoking Hot In Blond Wig And Red Fishnets: ‘Double The Gifts’

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post. The update, which went live on Wednesday, December 16, showed the celebrity wearing a blond wig and red fishnets as she posed in an alluring manner.

In the caption, she stated that those born around Christmas as believed to “double the gifts.” And, according to her supporters, Qimmah was certainly quite the gift to them today.

The Instagram sensation wore a plunging red lace bodysuit as she sat on top of a bright green rug, the two colors giving off a definite Christmas vibe. her clothing plunged down low in the front and revealed plenty of her ample cleavage. She teamed this with vibrant fishnet stocking in a similar shade. On her feet were killer heels with clear plastic wedges.

The fitness guru opted for a stunning platinum blond wig to go with her outfit. It was parted in the middle and tumbled down over her shoulders as Qimmah sat on the floor and gazed provocatively at her intended audience.

Two pics were shared in today’s update. The first saw Qimmah with one leg bent and the other tucked up neatly underneath her body. She rested one hand between her legs and the other on the heel of a shoe. The second snap showed her flicking her long hair away from her face. Her lips were parted and her narrowed eyes smoldered as she leaned back against the wall.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers quickly responded. Within one hour of posting, the set had already racked up an impressive 11,600 likes and more than 250 comments from her adoring fans.

Many of her admirers wished Qimmah a happy birthday. Others were more interested on sharing their thoughts about the stunning photographs.

“Glowing more & more,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely GORGEOUS,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“Double the beauty,” another user stated.

“You take my breath [away],” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

Some of her followers also opted to simply emoji rather than words as they rushed in to show their appreciation. As to be expected, many used the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones to convey their thoughts. In addition, others also added the kissing emoji as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday Qimmah showed off her toned physique while wearing a stunning blue satin underwear set. Once again she sat on the floor and her enviable muscles were proudly on display as she shared the update to her official social media account. Needless to say, her supporters couldn’t wait to voice their opinion.