Charly Jordan Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Crocheted Bikini While Giving Her Friend A Piggy Back Ride

Charly Jordan was back in a bikini in the most recent post that was shared on her feed. The model and social media influencers’ Wednesday Instagram update included four new photos that saw her in a skimpy bikini.

The first image in the deck captured Charly and a pal posing in the middle of a boardwalk that overlooked the ocean. A geotag in the upload indicated that the pair was in “Paradise.” The sky was a bright shade of blue, and a few clouds were scattered overhead. Charly leaned her chest forward and smiled big for the camera. She showed off her strength, holding a friend on her back while clad in a sexy swimsuit.

Charly opted for a tiny bikini that fit her like a glove. The suit was made of a crocheted fabric with different, earthy tones that complemented her fair skin. It had a pair of tiny, triangular cups that were tight and spaced far apart on her chest, allowing her to flaunt her cleavage. It secured around her shoulders with a thin set of straps, and she left her bronze arms bare.

The bottoms were equally as hot and matched the same color and style as Charly’s top. The front of the piece was worn low on her waist, leaving her chiseled abs in full view. It had a set of thin, string sides, and the fabric trailed down her thighs. The high rise design also left her stems on display. Charly wore her long locks slicked back out of her face, and they fell over her back. Her friend’s choice of attire was not visible because of the way that she was posing on Charly’s back.

The next photo in the series saw the two ladies posing together in the water. In the third shot, the two faced their backsides toward the camera, revealing the cheeky cut of their suits. The last shot in the set captured the duo running through the water.

Within a matter of minutes, the update has earned more than 233,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Some raved over the tropical paradise while the majority of others applauded Charly’s figure.

“YOU ARE SO BEATIFUL TAYLER IS VERY LUCKY,” one fan commented.

“I love you sooo much charly,” a second social media user exclaimed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You girls are vary beautiful,” a third fan complimented.

“You guys are absolutely gorgeous and I feel like you would be really fun to chill with,” one more wrote with a few flames.