Andreane Chamberland Sits Cross-Legged While Wearing Skimpy Black Bikini

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland shared a titillating snap with her 555,000 followers that certainly got temperatures rising. The post, which went live on Wednesday, December 16, saw the celebrity rocking a skimpy black bikini.

She sat in front of a replica of the statues from the Easter Islands. In the caption, she noted this while also tagged Zaful, the fashion label obviously responsible for the swimwear.

Andreane wore a uniquely-styled black bikini top. The thin straps were threaded through the top and bottom of the clothing, creating a ruched effect. The square cups had a gap in the middle and plenty of her ample cleavage was on display as a result of this design feature.

The matching briefs were plain by comparison and sat high over her tanned hips. Over one smooth thigh was a shawl that featured a decorative edging.

Andreane’s blond locks were straightened and parted haphazardly in the middle. A breeze blew when the image was captured and strands of her hair flicked out away from her face. What appeared to be a white flower was also clipped in her tresses.

The Instagram sensation accessorized with a variety of silver jewelry that included several rings as well as anklets. She also had a black bangle on one wrist.

She sat cross-legged in front of a stylized Easter Island state. A neatly clipped lawn surrounded her and behind that was a hedge and some tall trees.

Andreane’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within five hours, the photo had already racked up close to 6,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated admirers.

“You are the most gorgeous woman I have ever seen,” one follower gushed in the comments section.

“It’s hot hot!” a fan exclaimed.

“You are in another level of gorgeous,” another user stated.

“Such a hotty,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a few fire emoji to the end of their statement.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. In addition, the kissing emoji also got a lot of attention as well.

Andreane often shares swimwear updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Monday she and a group of fellow Instagram models flaunted their buns while lying in front of a pool. Each woman wore a white thong as they laid side-by-side. As to be expected, her fans couldn’t wait to comment on the alluring snap.