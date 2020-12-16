Inanna Sarkis Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Two-Tone Plunging Crop Top

Social media star Inanna Sarkis updated her Instagram account with some sizzling new photos of herself on Wednesday, December 16, tantalizing plenty of her 11.2 million followers.

The 27-year-old After We Collided actress was photographed in her bedroom for the four-slide series, as a large bed filled much of the background. She switched between a number of poses that displayed her body from different perspectives.

In the first photo, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she had one knee on the bed. She cocked one hip out while leaning into her right arm. She looked away from the camera’s lens, giving off an air of mystery. The second image displayed her standing up as her hands were locked in front of her midriff. She sat on her shins on her bed in the third slide. She was on her bed once more in the fourth photo, this time leaning back into her right arm as she adjusted her locks with her left hand.

Her long highlighted brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in slight waves that fell around her shoulders. She wore her nails short and natural.

Inanna showed off her famous assets in a two-toned crop top with two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The garment’s low-cut front showed off an ample amount of cleavage. Further on show was her sculpted core as the number barely reached below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching slacks that featured an elastic waist-band which drew the eye to her slim core once more. She completed the outfit with a blazer that added some coverage to the otherwise scanty ensemble.

In the caption, she paid homage to her hair and rock-hard abs.

The sultry series quickly received a large amount of support from social media users, amassing more than 109,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, hundreds of fans relayed their enthusiasm for Inanna, her ensemble, her figure, and her stunning looks in the comments section.

“Omg love this set on you,” one Instagram user commented, adding red heart emoji.

“Incredibly beautiful!! Wish the best for your and your baby,” a second fan wrote to the mom of one.

“IMAGINE BEING THIS HOT,” a third admirer asserted.

“The most stunning and hottest woman,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their kind words with heart-eye and kiss symbols.

Inanna has updated her Instagram account with plenty of eye-catching content in the past. She shared some breathtaking images earlier this year, in which she rocked a tiny snakeskin-print bikini while in front of a beautiful waterfall. That post has received more than 47,000 likes.