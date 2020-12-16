Camila Bernal Spreads Legs While Wearing Plunging Top And Booty Shorts

Instagram model Camila Bernal teased her 1.4 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, December 16, featured the celebrity spreading her legs as she rested on a padded seat.

In the caption, she revealed that she was in Dubai, which is in the United Arab Emirates when the set was taken. She also declared that she did not want to be a good girl but was, in fact, “bad” — or words, to that effect.

Camila delighted her Instagram admirers by wearing a plunging strapless crop top. This showed off plenty of her ample cleavage as she leaned forward on the seat that appeared to be in the foyer of a hotel. Over the top of this, she wore a matching black jacket but the item of clothing did little to hide what was on display.

She teamed this with a pair of pale blue booty shorts. Spreading her legs, she also used a fanny pack that was strapped around her waist to help cover up in some of the shots.

Camila’s dark locks were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves that tumbled down over her shoulders as she posed. She completed the look with a pair of chunk boots and oversized sunglasses.

She provided four snaps in which to entertain her admirers. Each showed a similar stance, just with varying degrees of sass as she gazed at the camera.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. It only took eight hours for the set to liked more than 7,900 times. In addition, it already had close to 100 comments.

“Queen of Dubai!” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Oh you acting up,” a fan remarked.

“Yassssssss hot girl,” another user stated enthusiastically.

“Beautiful as always,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of the heart-eyes emoji for further emphasis.

Many of Camila’s followers also opted to forego words, using emoji instead as a way to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and various versions of the heart one. In addition, the kissing emoji also saw a lot of attention from her admirers as well.

Camila regularly flaunts her buxom figure when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she wore a teeny string bikini that caught the eye of her legions of fans. Sitting spread eagle on a park bench also caused a stir as her supporters rushed in to comment on the racy images.