Leaked Email Shows Trump Adviser Push To ‘Let The Kids And Young Folk Get Infected’ For COVID-19 Herd Immunity

A leaked email shows a top appointee of Donald Trump pushing for a controversial strategy to COVID-19 that would have called for healthy individuals — including children and teens — to become purposely infected.

The suggestion came from Paul Alexander, an adviser to Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo. Internal emails obtained by a House watchdog and published by Politico showed Alexander suggesting that the United States needs to establish a herd immunity by allowing individuals not in the high-risk group to expose themselves to coronavirus.

“Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…” Alexander wrote, adding that in order to achieve a natural immunity, it “may be that it will be best if we open up and flood the zone and let the kids and young folk get infected.”

In the email, Alexander also pushed for colleges to stay open, saying that closing them “took off the battlefield the most potent weapon we had…younger healthy people, children, teens, young people who we needed to fastly [sic] infect themselves, spread it around, develop immunity, and help stop the spread.”

Other top advisers to the president pushed the controversial strategy of reaching herd immunity, which is when enough individuals in a given population have acquired the virus that it builds up a natural resistance to a virus. As The Inquisitr reported, former coronavirus task member Scott Atlas also suggested that the United States could reach that mark by having 20 percent of the population to contract the coronavirus.

This suggestion came under fire from Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, who said during a Meet the Press appearance that it would actually take as much as three-quarters of Americans to test positive to achieve the mark. He blasted the idea of seeking widespread protection with such a low number.

“First of all, that 20 percent number is the most amazing combination of pixie dust and pseudoscience I’ve ever seen,” he said, adding that it would take 50 to 70 percent at the very minimum.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Trump administration has come under fire for its approach to the pandemic, with accusations that the president’s efforts to downplay the severity of the virus were damaging. Trump and those close to him have also come under fire for failing to adhere to the recommendations of public health experts, often not wearing masks or observing social distancing measures in public.