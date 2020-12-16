Sommer Ray Stuns In A Leather Bra While Enjoying A Bloody Mary

Sommer Ray mixed work with fun in the most recent post that was added to her feed. The model and social media influencer sizzled in the December 16 upload, and the post was comprised of three images.

The first photo in the series captured Sommer posing in the center of the frame. She sat at a table that was topped with wood, and there was a covering of trees at her back. She turned her head to the side but looked directly into the camera with a sultry stare. Sommer placed on hand on her lap and tucked her hair behind her ears with the opposite. In the second shot, Sommer showed off her funny side, holding a bloody mary up to her mouth.

In the last upload, Sommer sat in the same chair, leaning her chest forward and meeting the lens with a sexy gaze. She pushed her chest together for the photo op, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored.

On top, Sommer sported a brown bra with leather fabric that was tight on her figure. The garment had a deep V-neckline, and its cups were spaced far apart, leaving her bronze cleavage in full view of the camera. The lower half of the outfit was snug on the model’s ribs and cut off above her navel, allowing her to flaunt her trim tummy. She teamed the bra with a pair of black leather pants. The garment had a high waistband that was worn on her hips and accentuated her tiny midsection and frame.

Sommer styled her long, ombre-dyed locks with a center part and loose waves that tumbled over her shoulder and back. She wore a dainty set of silver necklaces on her collar, which provided her look with just the right amount of bling.

In the caption of the update, Sommer joked and asked her fans if they thought that bloody marys “count as a salad.” Within a matter of minutes, social media users have been flooding the post with love. It has already accrued more than 310,000 likes and 1,100 comments.

“Sommer is the best model no cap. Lots of luv,” one follower wrote, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Hi sommer if you replied it would make my life, please,” another fan pleaded.

“Looking beautiful as always,” a third social media user complimented.

“You are so beautiful and I love your long beautiful hair,” a fourth chimed in, making sure to include a series of hearts.