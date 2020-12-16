Gwen Stefani Rocks Fishnet Tights, Pink Wellies & Country Hat For Snapshot With Fiance Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with another new pic of herself with her fiance Blake Shelton. The former No Doubt frontwoman is no stranger to sharing snapshots with the 44-year-old singer and appears to have been influenced by his country roots for her latest upload.

The “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” hitmaker stunned in a button-up shirt with long sleeves. The item of clothing was half green and half navy and featured a floral print. Underneath, the mom-of-three was seemingly wearing a garment that featured tassels hanging off. Stefani teamed the look with black fishnet tights and bright pink wellies. She accessorized herself with a gold bangle and opted for a large white cowboy hat. Stefani styled her curly blond hair down and rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish.

Shelton wore a dark blue T-shirt with the long sleeves rolled up. Over the top, he sported a plaid shirt that was left half unbuttoned. The UglyDolls actor opted for light blue jeans to complete his ensemble.

In the photo, the duo was captured outdoors in front of a wooden ramp. They both stood closer together and gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile. Shelton held onto his phone with his right hand while Stefani raised her arm close to her shoulder.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 72,000 likes and over 650 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.8 million followers.

“Oh that picture is adorable of you too and I love the country look on you,” one user wrote.

“Oh my gosh u guys r so cute together!! Couple goals,” another person shared.

“@blakeshelton & @gwenstefani are the MOST unexpected couple to come out The Voice and I’m here for ALL OF IT! #trueloveswinseverytime,” remarked a third fan.

“Gwen, I hope you feel as good as I do when I see your face and beautiful smile. Warms my heart,” a fourth admirer commented.

The Voice just wrapped up its 19th season on NBC. Stefani and Shelton, who are both coaches on the show, posed on the set on Monday night and it didn’t go unnoticed by social media users.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani dazzled in a black cut-out dress with silver jeweled detailing all over. She sported her shoulder-length platinum blond hair down with black dip-dye and a side part. The three-time Grammy Award winner was snapped standing up with her arm wrapped around Shelton’s shoulder while he was sat in his red chair.