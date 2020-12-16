Gabriella Abutbol Puts Pert Derriere On Display While Lying In Front Of A Fireplace

On Wednesday, December 16, American model Gabriella Abutbol made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

The first image showed the 26-year-old lying on a carpeted floor in front of a fireplace. She arched her back and bent her knees while she crossed her ankles. Gabriella used her elbows to prop herself up, as she held onto the book The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson. She focused her attention on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

She struck a nearly identical pose for the following photo. She did, however, bring the book closer to her face and lowered her chin.

For the photo shoot, she flaunted her fantastic figure in a tiny black-and-white gingham mini dress. Gabriella did not appear to be wearing underwear underneath the revealing garment, leaving little to the imagination. Her pert derriere and lean legs were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the tattoo on the side of her foot. She accessorized the sexy look with a gold bracelet. In addition, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks in loose waves and a deep middle part.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation implored her followers to give her “good book recommendations.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“The Alchemist by Paulo [Coelho] have a good one,” suggested one Instagram user.

“Okay but have you gotten those poetry books by Rupi Kaur? Fire,” remarked another commenter, followed by a fire emoji.

Quite a few of Gabriella’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Your outfit is sooooo cute,” wrote one admirer.

“You’re so perfect thank you for being you,” added a different devotee, along with a crying face and a red heart emoji.

Gabriella graciously responded to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 23,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Gabriella has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.