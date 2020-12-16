Singer JoJo Flashes Major Sideboob In Sultry Shot Showing Off Her Christmas Dress

JoJo is taking to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at her revealing Christmas dress.

The singer shared a snap on her social media page on Wednesday showing off a very revealing red dress while standing in front of a decorated white Christmas tree. JoJo stood facing away from, toward the tree, as she turned back and shot a sultry gaze into the camera. She wore a dress that had a large cutout on the side, showing some sideboob as she held her arms together at her waist and showed off plenty of skin on top. The skimpy outfit also gave followers a big glimpse of her legs, stopping mid-thigh.

The snap was a huge hit with her fans, racking up more than 90,000 likes in close to an hour. Many took to the comments section to praise her incredible figure and striking good looks.

“Literally my jaw dropped when I just opened my phone,” one person wrote.

“She serving legsss honeyyy,” added another.

Fans are used to seeing some racy images from JoJo. As The Inquisitr reported, she also took to Instagram back in June to share a picture of herself wearing some skimpy lingerie.

In the caption for Wednesday’s post, JoJo told her followers about a live performance on Friday from The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles. The show offers a live performance of December Baby, JoJo’s first holiday album, which was released earlier this year.

It was the second major release for JoJo this year, following the critically acclaimed Good To Know. As JoJo told NPR in an interview, the process of writing helped the former teen star regain her footing in an industry that had overtaken her.

“I was kind of a casualty of some industry things that were out of my control and some bad business and I really hated feeling so powerless. In this album and on this journey through the writing of it from the inception to the end, I found my voice,” she said. “I found my power. And that feels so exhilarating and intoxicating.”

Her Christmas album has gotten some good reviews as well, and JoJo has been using her social media presence to promote the new project. She shared some promotional images in her Instagram stories, along with a video showing her in much less revealing attire going through a rehearsal. Wearing a large sweatshirt and baggy sweatpants, she warmed up the microphone and tuned her voice on stage in the short clip.