Gabby Epstein Wears Sweatpants In Her ‘Lucky Color’ And Cups Bare Chest In Smoldering New Snap

Gabby wore green sweatpants and little else in the shot.

Gabby Epstein posted a tantalizing new photo to her Instagram page on Wednesday that has her 2.4 million followers talking. The model took to her account just moments ago to upload the smoldering share that has already been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The image was a solo shot of the Aussie hottie as she gazed at herself through the reflection of a large mirror. She stood directly in front of the glass, popping her hips slightly to the side as she pursed her plump lips into a sultry pout. Behind her were several pieces of furniture covered in plain white sheets, as well as a set of windows that let in a stream of sunlight that illuminated the space with natural light as Gabby worked the camera.

The blond bombshell opted to go scantily clad for the jaw-dropping photoshoot — a move she pulls more often than not on her Instagram page. She sported a pair of comfy sweatpants in a gorgeous mint green hue, which she noted in the caption was her “lucky color.” The bottoms were baggy over the model’s lean legs, helping to accentuate her lean physique as she posed.

They featured a thick, drawstring waistband that was pulled low down her hips in a provocative style. The thin straps of her skimpy thong were exposed as a result, which were pulled high up on her hips to highlight her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Gabby upped the ante of her otherwise casual look by going fully topless, leaving her toned upper body well on display for her audience to admire. She cupped her bare chest in her hands to avoid violating Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines, though an ample amount of cleavage and underboob was still very much on display in the shot. Her massive online audience, however, did not appear to be bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The racy upload appeared to be an instant hit with Gabby’s followers, many of whom flocked to the comments section to show the social media star some love.

“Lovely babe,” one person wrote.

“My jaw just dropped,” quipped another fan.

“Just wow nothing to say,” a third follower commented.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this right here!!!” remarked a fourth admirer, adding a string of flame emoji to the end of his comment.

The post has also picked up more than 17,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live.