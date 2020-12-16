Alicia Parr Gets Steamy In Black Lace Panties & Bright Blue Hoodie

Alicia Parr opted to go pantsless in her latest Instagram upload. The gorgeous brunette model flaunted her flawless figure while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the revealing photo, Alicia looked smoking hot as she rocked a pair of black lace panties. The underwear were cut high over her narrow hips and clung tightly to her petite figure as they emphasized her long, lean legs and muscular booty.

She added a bright blue hooded sweatshirt as well. The top featured a black hood and strings while clinging to her lean arms and busty chest. Alicia opted to add a bit of flair to her style with some bright red polish on her fingernails and a matching ruby shade on her lips.

Alicia stood in front of a large window for the photo. She had her hip pushed out dramatically and one leg in front of the other. Her back was arched as she used both of her hands to tug at her shirt, which she lifted a bit to show off her flat tummy and killer abs. She also tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the pic, some floor-length drapes could be seen. A stunning cityscape was also visible through the windows. In the caption of the post, Alicia wished her followers a good morning.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Alicia’s 540,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval for the sexy post by clicking the like button more than 8,400 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Pretty lady,” one follower stated.

“Look amazing,” declared another.

“Stunning babe,” a third comment read.

“So exotic,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport some skimpy and stylish looks that highlight her incredible body for her online pics. She’s been spotted rocking teeny lingerie, tight tops, revealing bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alicia recently grabbed the attention of her followers while wearing a lacy emerald green bra and matching panties. That post was also a big hit among her adoring supporters. To date, it’s pulled in more than 18,000 likes and over 380 comments.