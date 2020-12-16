Brielle Biermann Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Strapless Mini Dress

On Tuesday, December 15, Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann uploaded a tantalizing video for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brief clip, which was filmed on Brielle’s smartphone, showed the 23-year-old posing in a white-walled room before a sizable mirror. A staircase adorned with garland and a window can be seen in the background.

Brielle stood with her shoulders back and her legs apart, as she held onto her smartphone. She looked at her phone screen, as she recorded the video. She tilted her head and slowly zoomed in to focus on her upper body and gorgeous face.

Brielle flaunted her fantastic figure in a light blue low-cut strapless mini dress. The skintight garment accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and toned legs. The color of the dress also beautifully complemented her tan skin. The influencer finished off the look with a delicate choker necklace and bracelets worn on both of her wrists. It also looked as though she was wearing a pair of white knee-high socks.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in loose waves, giving her even more glamour. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color.

In the caption of the post, the television personality encouraged her followers to tune into the season finale of Don’t Be Tardy, which aired on December 15.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes. Quite a few of Brielle’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Love the look! That dress is [fire emoji],” gushed a fan.

“Hello brielle, u look beautiful as always,” added a different devotee.

“Girl you are beautiful!!” remarked another admirer, adding a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Such a baddie,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the video and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the social media sensation.

As fans are aware, Brielle is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her wearing risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. That tantalizing post has been liked over 47,000 times since it was shared.