Emily Sears Rocks Floral String Bikini: ‘Dreaming Of Summer 2021’

Emily Sears is already looking ahead to next summer. The stunning model sported some sexy swimwear in her latest Instagram snapshot, and revealed that she’s dreaming of warmer weather.

In the sexy pic, Emily looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a floral string bikini that perfectly complemented her glowing skin. The revealing top featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It also included ruffled straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on display.

The matching bottoms tied around her narrow hips and hugged her tiny waist while accentuating her round booty and lean thighs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the shot. She jazzed up the look a bit with a beaded brown bracelet around her wrist.

In the photo, Emily appeared to be on a balcony. She leaned against a wall with her back arched and her chest pushed out. One of her arms hung at her side, while the other was placed over her head. She tilted her head and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, a metal railing and the sunlit sky could be seen. In the caption, Emily admitted that she was looking ahead to summer 2021. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Emily’s over 4.7 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post by clicking the like button more than 45,000 times within the first day after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 440 remarks about the pic during that time.

“So pretty!! Love that bikini, dreaming of summer,” one follower stated.

“Looks very very hot,” another gushed.

“Looking very beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow. This may be my favorite picture of you of all time. You look stunning and cute in this bathing suit. It fits you perfectly and the way the sun is hitting your body. Gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, teeny tops, and more in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in an unbuttoned white shirt with a lace bra underneath while emphasizing her busty chest. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 29,000 likes and over 350 comments.