Bri Teresi Flaunts Her Flawless Figure & Perky Assets In Racy Bikini Reel

Guess girl Bri Teresi has set her tempting Instagram timeline ablaze with multiple provocative video uploads over the last week. However, her latest offering — which went live on Wednesday afternoon — may have been the best visual treat to date for her 1.1 million followers on the platform.

Throughout the full-motion update, the 26-year-old model and social media maven could be seen taking in the bold, beachfront rays while posing beside a metal railing in a skimpy, lace bikini that left little to the imagination. As a result, her flawless figure, sculpted limbs and tummy, as well her notably perky assets, could all be seen from a variety of angles in the racy reel.

Teresi captioned the clip by hyping the arrival of her 2021 calendar while seemingly imploring her admirers to “live in the moment.” Meanwhile, multiple hashtags indicated that the footage had been shot on the banks of Lake Tahoe.

She also credited a frequent collaborator — California-based photographer Jeremy Lee — for capturing her likeness. As ever, her fans found themselves over the moon about the end result of the duo’s latest project. In just one hour after Teresi’s post went live, it had accrued over 1,000 likes. Furthermore, the comments section was dominated by declarations of love and virtual catcalls.

“Amazing legs and [peach emoji],” wrote one admirer.

“Divine.. Incredible post,” assessed a second comment, which was translated from Spanish to English via Google. “So pretty and beautiful.”

“So beautiful and sexy baby,” opined a third follower.

Throughout the video, the smooth sounds of singer/songwriter Sabrina Claudio’s slow jam “Frozen” provided a fitting backing track while Teresi moved her body. Contrary to its title, though, the FHM and GQ model smoldered along with the bright rays that bathed her.

She wore a lacy, white top with ultra-thin shoulder straps that covered only portions of her perky bustline. It was accompanied by a matching bikini bottom that was bound on the sides with large, muted pink loops. She accessorized with a pair of large, hooped earrings.

As the clip began, Teresi leaned back in a corner with one leg slightly elevated and both hands running through her flowing blond locks. All the while, she kept her eyes closed and slowly tilted her head upwards.

Following a few beats, the footage cut to a close-up shot of the model caressing her golden mane while looking directly into the camera’s lens. Her full lips were parted seductively as she did so and her cream-colored skin appeared to scintillate in the light.

The close-up shot was followed by two quick cuts, one of which was a full-bodied back-view capture, the other which documented her upper body from the front side. Throughout the clip, a series of lens flares lent additional sizzle to the presentation.

Earlier in the week, Teresi made a major splash with a video update that showed her bending suggestively over a tennis net in a tiny, pleated skirt and nearly skintight top.