Britney Spears Says ‘Cut My Hair’ In Cute New Instagram Post Asking Fans To ‘Pray’

Britney Spears decided to ring out 2020 with a major change in her hairstyle, and she took to Instagram to share the results with her 27 million followers. She also asked them to pray.

The pop star showed off her haircut against a bright red background. She shared a close-up selfie, and she stared into the camera’s lens with a serious look in her kohl-lined brown eyes, pursing her pert pink lips slightly. She wore a blue, green, pink, and orange floral print shirt. However, the main focus was on her new hair. She accessorized with a black choker.

Britney’s locks were cut into several short and long layers in a style reminiscent of the “Rachel” that Jennifer Aniston sported during her run on the popular 1990s TV show, Friends. Britney’s 2020 version had a short fringe across her forehead that parted in the center, and then several other shorter layers framed her face. The lengths flipped out, hitting just past her shoulders.

In her caption, the singer noted that it was time for a change, and she seemed to love her new hairstyle. Britney’s fans showed her a lot of love for the fun look, and they had plenty to say in the replies. At least 163,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 6,730 took the time to leave a comment, with many choosing hearts and flames to express themselves.

“We are ALWAYS praying for you to get your freedom, queen!!! Treasure your new hair. I hope you are happy with it,” replied a fan who added several crowns and hearts.

“Beautiful haircut Britney! Adore this new look! The hair and the new floral are great. This is so chic! Who was the stylist???” a second follower wondered, adding several sparkle emoji.

“You look so incredibly beautiful!! You are so gorgeous, and we love you so much. This is amazing. We hope that you are happy too,” a third Instagram user replied, including several red heart-eye emoji.

“Am I the only one that thinks this isn’t a good look??? All these comments about omg you look so good….. what am I not seeing here? I’m worried about her, too. Her eyes seem lifeless,” a fourth devotee wrote.

Britney often shares similar photos on her social media, and sometimes her followers believe she’s recycled the pictures. However, this one seems new with the new ‘do. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her toned body in new artwork for the “Glory” re-release.