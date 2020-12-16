Corrie Yee Poses With Legs Apart In A Bandeau Top & Thigh-High Socks While Snacking On Chinese Food

Corrie Yee got the hearts of her 1.1 million Instagram followers racing today when she uploaded a tantalizing new photo to her page. The model slayed as she showed some serious skin in a skimpy ensemble while snacking on Chinese food.

The brunette looked hotter than ever as she let it all hang out in an impossibly tiny bandeau top that left little to the imagination. The number was red and had bold white-and-black lettering across the chest, though only the letters “A” and “N” could be seen.

It fell low on her bust and wrapped tightly around her voluptuous assets, exposing an eyeful of cleavage as well as her bronzed decolletage and toned arms. The number also boasted a daringly short length that resulted in a scandalous amount of underboob being exposed, adding another seductive element to the eye-popping ensemble.

Corrie teamed her barely there top with a skimpy black thong. The piece covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, and featured a curved waistband that helped to accentuate her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs. She also sported a pair of black-and-white thigh-high tube socks that clung tightly to her sexy pins, highlighting her toned calves and lean legs along the way.

The social media star posed on the floor of what appeared to be her living room for the steamy snap. She leaned up against a black leather couch, propping one elbow on its sleeves as she sat on top of a fuzzy shag rub with her legs spread apart in a suggestive manner.

She held a pair of chopsticks in one hand and a small red takeout container in the other. The box appeared to contain a scrumptious noodle dish, a bite of which she held in between her plump, glossy lips as the moment was captured.

The racy shot certainly proved to be a hit with Corrie’s massive online audience, as evidenced by the 5,745 likes it has accrued during its first four hours on her feed. The post also amassed more than 115 comments in the short period of time, many with compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so sexy and beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Looking good,” quipped another fan.

“My morning just got so much better,” a third follower remarked.

“Woman crush,” added a fourth admirer.

Corrie’s upload today followed up another sizzling shot that proved to be equally as popular with her fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty steamed up her page on Tuesday with another eye-popping snap that saw her rocking semi-sheer red lingerie by the pool — a look that has earned more than 10,000 likes to date.