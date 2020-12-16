Nazanin Mandi Showcases Decolletage In Low-Cut Blazer & Knee-High Snakeskin-Print Boots

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for Missguided and uses the social media platform to promote their items.

Mandi stunned in a cream-colored blazer jacket with buttons of the same color across the front. The low-cut item of clothing wasn’t paired with anything underneath, which displayed her decolletage. She buttoned the garment up and left her chest area completely bare. Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, showcased a hint of her midriff and teamed her ensemble with matching pants that were tucked into her knee-high snakeskin-print boots. She accessorized herself with what is seemingly her wedding ring and painted her short nails with a coat of polish. Mandi styled her dark shoulder-length hair down for the occasion.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting on a wooden stool next to a framed artwork on the wall. Mandi held onto the button of her jacket and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the entertainer parted her legs open and placed one hand by her midriff while looking over to her right.

In the third frame, Mandi — who is also a celebrity ambassador for Savage X Fenty — rested both her hands on her upper thigh and flashed a huge smile, which helped show off her pearly whites.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Aja Hitomi.

For her caption, she treated fans to a code that will allow them to have a discount via the Missguided website.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 12,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Look at you lookin all good,” one user wrote.

“Who told you to be this damn beautiful babygirl,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You have the most beautiful smile,” remarked a third fan.

“Always looking gorgeous no matter the day of the week,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous red heart emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As reported by The Inquisitr, the influencer modeled the high-waisted navy joggers made out of velvet material. The attire featured Diddy’s brand, Sean John, written in white text on the left. Mandi went shirtless for one of the snaps and showed off the tattoo inked down her right arm.