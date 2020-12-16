‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Spoilers: Does Natalie Stay With Wes Or Pick A New Partner?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: Double Agents, including team shakeups for the entire season.

Episode 2 of The Challenge: Double Agents will follow the cliffhanger from last week where rookie Natalie Anderson was offered the option to dramatically change the game. TJ Lavin revealed to the Survivor winner that she had the option to choose a new partner. Natalie is currently matched up with Wes Bergmann, but he could be left in the dust should she decide to pick another guy out of the bunch. The only man she can’t pick is Faysal “Fessy” Shafatt who is currently paired with Aneesa Ferriera. Fessy is the game’s current Double Agent which means he is untouchable.

Episode 1 cut off with Natalie contemplating her decision. According to spoilers on The Challenge Fandom page, it looks like Natalie will stay loyal to Wes and won’t pick someone else. There will probably be more than a handful of male competitors who hope Natalie calls their name, as some of the guys are currently unhappy with their girls. Unfortunately for them, they’ll be stuck with them for another week.

Natalie and Wes are now safe, as is Chris “CT” Tamburello who just lost his teammate Ashely Mitchell in the elimination. CT will perform on his own until a solo female becomes available.

MTV

The spoiler page also noted that the first solo woman in the game will be Tula “Big T” Fazakerley after her rookie partner Joseph Allen goes home on tonight’s episode. CT and Big T will form a new pair, and the duo allegedly won’t get along very well. Rumors suggest they will have a decent verbal fight and will never see eye to eye. CT and Big T’s partnership will break apart at one point, but they will come back together again.

Throughout the season, elimination winners will battle with the decision to stay with their teammate or choose someone else to ride with. A few players will make the bold move and select someone new. Kyle Christie will win tonight against Joseph and will leave teammate Nany Gonzalez in the dust when he chooses to pair up with Kam Williams. Kam’s current partner, Josh Martinez will subsequently link up with Nany.

Fessy will also leave Aneesa for Kaycee Clark at one point this season. This will put the veteran with Leroy Garrett who was originally paired up with Kaycee.

Ashley will also return to the competition and pair up with Cory Wharton, who is currently with Tori Deal.