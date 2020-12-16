Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Bikini While On Bicycle

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa stunned her 12.6 million Instagram followers once more on Wednesday, December 16, when she shared some sizzling new images of herself in a tiny bikini.

The 22-year-old bombshell was captured at the Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives for the four-slide series, per the post’s geotag, as the ocean and numerous beach huts filled the background. Jailyne stood out most in every shot, striking several eye-catching poses that drew the eye to her famous physique.

In the first photo, she laid down on a fishnet hammock that hung over the ocean with the front of her figure facing the camera. She placed one hand on top of her head and one leg over the other to emphasize her killer curves. The second photo displayed the model from the back as she sat down on a bicycle with her booty propped out. She showed off the left side of her figure in the third snapshot, sitting on the bike one more as she grabbed her hair with one hand. She was on the bike again in the fourth slide, but this time was captured from her front.

She wore her long brunette hair in a single braid ponytail that cascaded down to her lower back. Her nails appeared to be cut short and polished with a nude color.

Jailyne showcased her chest in a lavender bikini top with bedazzled strings that wrapped around her neck and went down her back. The number’s triangle-shaped cups tightly hugged her bust and revealed a large amount of cleavage and sideboob.

She paired the top with matching thong bottoms that also featured thick bedazzled high-rise straps, which brought attention to her slim core. The briefs possessed two additional thin straps that fell around her curvy hips and bodacious backside. Jailyne completed the look with white sandals.

The sultry vacation snaps looked to be a smash hit with social media users, as they received more than 309,000 likes in just a few hours after being uploaded. Nearly 2,000 admirers commented under the post as well, to convey their support for the model.

“You are gorgeous and I’ve never been so jealous of a bike in my life. Love you, keep doing you babe,” one individual joked, following their compliment with a number of red heart, fire, and heart-eye emoji.

“You really are so beautiful and so gorgeous today Jailyne,” chimed in another admirer.

“You’re one of the most beautiful people in the world,” a third fan asserted.

“Love your white sandals to match your white bathing suit,” proclaimed a fourth user.

The model shares breathtaking posts to her Instagram account almost daily. Just yesterday, on December 15, she uploaded some images of herself in another scanty bikini.