‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Paris Walks In On Zende & Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 17 tease that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) will unintentionally spoil a romantic moment. However, she doesn’t know that there are lingering feelings between her sister and the man that she’s been eyeing.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) are still spending a lot of time together.

Flirting With Fire

Zoe recently agreed to be Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) wife. She accepted his proposal, and they got engaged. They are furiously planning their wedding, although Carter seems to be more excited than his bride-to-be.

There’s one reason that Zoe is a little hesitant about becoming Mrs. Walton. Zende recently arrived in Los Angeles, and they hit it off. However, she was already seeing Carter, and Zende didn’t ask her to end her relationship with her boyfriend.

Zende has backed off and appears to be respecting the engagement. He’s still interested in the model but knows that he has missed his chance to be with her. Zoe is also more cautious around the designer because she doesn’t want to mess up her engagement.

However, it has been a few weeks since the engagement, and Zoe and Zende may return to old habits. TV Guide hints that they will flirt a little before Paris barges in.

Paris Eyes Zende

Paris has been spending a lot of time with Zende. She seems to be interested in him, even though Zoe warned her to guard her heart. Although Paris is a social worker, she seems to be at Forrester Creations a lot. After all, Zende told her that she could easily walk the runway herself.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende will charm Zoe when he shows her his chivalrous nature. She will be taken by his dashing side and flirts right back with the designer. Zoe loves the attention and will let her guard down.

However, Paris will interrupt the magical moment between the two. Immediately, they will realize that they may have crossed the line and feel a little sheepish. Paris may not understand what she has walked into, but it’s only a matter of time before she does.

In the future, Paris may notice that her sister seems far more interested in Zende than her own fiancé and may be taken aback. Carter is Forrester Creations’ COO and quite a catch. She could confront Zoe and ask her what’s going on, or she may use the info to her advantage.