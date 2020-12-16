Isabella Buscemi Grabs Her Bronze Buns While Clad In A Thong & Furry Boots: ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’

Isabella Buscemi showed off her fit figure on Instagram as she enjoyed some time outside in the snow. The photo was snapped outdoors, and it has been attracting plenty of attention from fans.

The image captured the model posing with her derriere facing the camera. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Big Bear Lake, California. She stood on a wooden deck in an outdoor terrace that overlooked trees that stretched out as far as the eye could see. Isabella turned her figure at a slight angle, grabbing her buns with both hands. She directed her attention off-camera and gave a sultry stare. Though it appeared to be cold outside, Isabella rocked a skimpy outfit that highlighted her amazing figure.

On her upper half, she wore a tiny white bikini top. The garment had a thin back that secured below her shoulder blades, leaving a large portion of her back in view of the camera. The scanty look also allowed the model to flaunt her slender arms, which were entirely bronze.

She teamed the look with a pair of tiny panties that were equally hot. Isabella wore its thick sides high on her hips, which helped to accentuate her tiny waist and frame. The piece had a cheeky cut that left little to the imagination and left her bronze buns entirely in view for the camera. Isabella also flaunted her shapely thighs in the sizzling shot. She added a pair of furry boots that extended up to her knee.

The model added a white knit cap with a pompom on top to complete her sexy look. She styled her long, blond locks with several loose curls. They flowed down the center of her back and nearly touched her pert derriere.

She kept the caption simple, sharing that “it’s cold outside,” and she made sure to add a snowflake emoji to the end of her post. Within a matter of minutes, the update attracted more than 29,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some social media users raved over the revealing look while a few more used emoji instead.

“Obsessed with you my darling girl. You are a vision,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eyes to the end of the comment.

“Whoever gets you is a lucky lucky person. You are stunning babe,” a second fan gushed.

“Better get inside before you freeze that beautiful buns off!!!” another suggested, adding a series of flames.

“That photographer needs a raise,” one more wrote.