Holly Sonders Tugs Booty Shorts & Bares Massive Underboob : ‘Everybody Loves A Babe Who Knows Her Sports’

Holly Sonders teased her Instagram followers with a sexy, sporty shot of herself while revealing how big a role sports has played in her life. She also made a big announcement about where she’ll do sports from now on.

In the shot, Holly posed on a bed with white linens. The wall behind it was gray with several long mirrors that deflected the cityscape outside. She had her legs spread, and she wore a pair of white booty shorts, which she tugged down on one side, revealing the curve of her hip and her nipped-in waist. The pose highlighted her flat tummy, and a belly button ring sparkled in her navel.

Holly wore a tiny black, red, and white football jersey with the numbers 69 emblazoned on the front. She had the hem tucked under and stretched it across the center of her ample breasts, revealing a generous look at her massive underboob. The model wore her long brunette mean in loose curls, which tumbled over one shoulder, reaching past her waist, and she had a short center part. A large sparkly earring hung from her earlobe. Holly stared straight into the camera’s lens, and she pursed her full lips in the photo.

In her caption, Holly credited Ashlee K – AJKPhotography with the photo, and she also announced that she planned to cover sports on her website. Her fans appeared to adore the shot and the news, with nearly 5,000 of them hitting the “like” button to express their approval. Nearly 100 Instagram users also took the time to leave a comment, with several including the flame emoji.

“The Internet is about to officially break with this post, Holly. You are smoking hot and perfect in every way. Keep up the good work,” enthused one follower, who added flames and water droplets.

“Your hard work in keeping fit is amazing! Beautiful! I can’t wait to see what you do on your website. Sounds like an exciting future you have planned,” a second fan replied along with a red heart.

“Wow, amazing, beautiful, gorgeous. A work of art for all to appreciate. A most incredible body. Even if you knew nothing about sporting events, you’d still be perfect,” declared a third devotee who alternated several colors of hearts and flames to complete the comment.

“How many ways can I say I love Holly Sonders? I adored her even way back to her early reporting days,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, adding a red heart-eye smiley.