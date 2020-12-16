Lyna Perez Flashes Major Cleavage As She Goes Braless Underneath A Slinky Silk Robe

Another day, another eye-popping Instagram update from Lyna Perez. The model is hardly shy about showing off her voluptuous assets on social media and did exactly that in the latest addition to her feed on Wednesday afternoon.

The brunette bombshell took to her account just moments ago to share the sizzling poolside snap that has instantly captivated the attention of her 5.8 million followers on the platform. She sat at the edge of the water, propping herself on one arm as she popped her hips to the side and gazed at the camera with a coy expression on her face. Behind her was a beautiful view of the near-cloudless blue sky that was illuminated by the sun, as well as several vibrant palm trees that gave the shot a tropical vibe.

Though Lyna is known for her racy swimwear looks, the influencer did not appear to be wearing a bikini as she hung out by the pool. Rather, the 28-year-old steamed things up by rocking nothing more than a slinky robe — a change that certainly seemed to be popular with her adoring fans.

The silky number boasted a gorgeous periwinkle color that complemented the model’s deep tan, while an intricate lace detailing on the sleeves added a flirty element to the piece. It was fastened with a matching belt that was loosely knotted around her midsection, accentuating her trim waist while also creating a plunging neckline that fell all the way down to her hips. The deep cut left her ample chest nearly spilling out of the garment, exposing a scandalous amount of braless cleavage as well as her flat tummy and abs.

The robe also boasted a daringly short length, as it bunched up around her thighs to tease a glimpse of her toned legs.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding the skin-baring new addition to Lyna’s feed with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped more than 28,000 times after just 24 minutes of going, while an additional 463 notes of praise filled the comments section.

“Looking absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote, adding a string of red heart emoji at the end of his comment.

“The most perfect woman!” declared another fan.

“Goddess you’re amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“Very hot,” added a fourth admirer.

Lyna has been giving her followers plenty to talk about this week, as she has shared several jaw-dropping new additions to her Instagram feed. Yesterday, the beauty sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her derriere in a tiny thong while going braless underneath a netted crop top. That look was popular as well, earning nearly 172,000 likes and 5,981 comments to date.