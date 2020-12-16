Dolly Castro Goes Topless Underneath Unbuttoned Cardigan While Wearing Tiny Shorts

On Wednesday, December 16, Nicaraguan model Dolly Castro shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 6.3 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the 36-year-old stood with her shoulders back before a white wall. She grazed her lower lip with her index finger and focused her attention on the camera.

She opted to go topless underneath a partially unbuttoned oatmeal-colored cardigan with billowy sleeves. She paired the sweater with matching high-waisted shorts. The matching set put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. The color of the garments also beautifully complemented her tan skin. Dolly accessorized with her wedding ring set, sparkling earrings, and a Chanel necklace.

The brunette bombshell wore her curly hair down and sported a candy apple red manicure, giving her otherwise casual look some glamour.

The following photo showed her posing in front of what appears to be a white dresser. A small decorated Christmas tree had been placed on top of the furniture. Dolly turned to the side and lowered her gaze with a serious expression on her face.

The post’s geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be commenting on the similarities between the two photos.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of Dolly’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow babe so beautiful,” wrote one fan, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Wow so breathtaking,” added a different devotee.

“Omg [y]ou look amazing with your curly hair,” remarked another admirer.

“You are so gorgeous [a]nd you always have such a heart-warming smile. ” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart and smiling face emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Dolly engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the mother-of-one is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut sports bra and a pair of figure-hugging shorts. That post, however, has since been removed from the social media platform.