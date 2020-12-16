Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Killer Figure In Tropical Bikini

Brunette beauty Katelyn Runck is known by her followers for showcasing her fit physique in a variety of revealing outfits. On Wednesday, she rocked a bikini and a matching cover-up that put her killer figure on display.

Katelyn’s outfit was made of a green-and-white tropical print. The swimsuit top had widely-spaced small cups that could barely contain her breasts. It also featured a wide ruffle that went along the neckline and over the shoulder straps.

The bottoms had a bike-style cut, and they sat low on her abdomen, showing plenty of skin. The skirt cover-up was made from a sheer matching fabric. It had a slit in the front with a small ruffle along one edge. She completed her look with a pair of metallic gold high-heeled sandals with straps that wrapped around her ankles.

The update consisted of two photos that captured Katelyn posing outside near a column on what appeared to be a porch. The geotag indicated that she was in Pasadena, California, for the photo shoot.

The first frame captured Katelyn’s entire body as she stood with her legs crossed. She held one edge of the skirt to one side, flaunting her long, lean legs. With her hip cocked to the side, she placed her hand on her hip. She looked ahead with a serious expression while her bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight.

In the second frame, Katelyn ran her hands through her hair while striking a sexy pose. She tilted her head while wearing a sultry expression. The image was cropped at her thighs, and it captured her leaning against a column. With her hip cocked, she showcased her chiseled abs and ample chest.

In the caption, Katelyn made a remark about mermaids while also asking her online audience which photo they liked the most. It seemed as though most of her followers could not choose a favorite, choosing to gush over both snaps.

“You are mesmerizing and extremely lovely. Simply gorgeous,” raved one Instagram user.

“Both pictures are looking absolutely stunning,” wrote a second fan, adding a smiley face with heart eyes.

“You make an amazingly beautiful Mermaid,” quipped a third admirer.

“You are perfect in every way,” added a fourth commenter.

Yesterday, Katelyn took to Instagram to flaunt her curves while going braless under an unbuttoned shirt and posing next to a phone booth. She paired the blouse with a miniskirt and ankle boots for a chic and sexy look.