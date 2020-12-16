‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Tells Finn About Thomas’ Delusions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, December 16 reveal that Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) may realize that he needs to do a little more digging. The physician thought that he had Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) figured out, but it seems as if he only scratched the surface.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will stun Finn will some shocking news.

Hope Logan Tells Finn About Thomas’ Delusions

Hope will tell Finn that his patient suffered from more than just a fall. The designer is recovering after an operation to stop the bleeding on his brain. Finn believed that the subdural hematoma had influenced Thomas’ behavior. While he knew that Thomas had been hallucinating about the mannequin, he did not know the extent of his delusions.

The blonde will tell the physician that Thomas had been kissing the dummy, and the news will startle Finn.

Finn may realize that there could be something else going on with his patient. Could he be having psychotic episodes? Finn’s work may be far from over. Thomas may have a mental condition as Matthew Atkinson previously hinted.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas makes a startling admission of truth to Ridge. pic.twitter.com/jepbrHanrS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 15, 2020

A Different Designer On The Bold And The Beautiful

Thomas recently confessed to his father that he never stopped loving Hope. When he woke up after his operation, he realized that he needed to be honest about his feelings. Although Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was surprised, he also appreciated his son’s honesty. He supports his son and wants him to know that he has his back.

However, the designer realizes that his father thinks that he kissed Hope. Thomas will set the record straight and tell him that the blonde did not cheat on her husband. When he explains that he was kissing a mannequin, Ridge will be shocked, per The TV Guide.

Thomas tries to tell his father that he has been hallucinating. Not only did he hear the dummy’s voice, but he saw her move, too. He thought that the doll was Hope and that she wanted to make love to him.

Obviously, the Forrester heir will be embarrassed, but he knows that he needs help. The only way he can get the medical attention that he needs is if he comes clean. Thomas is afraid that he’s losing his mind and is fighting for his sanity. He’s afraid that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will lose another biological parent.

Finn needs to act quickly if he wants to help his patient. The physician may need to call in expert help if he wants an accurate diagnosis.