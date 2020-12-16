Spoilers For Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Carly Warns Cyrus & Laura’s In Trouble

During Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers tease that Carly will have a warning for Cyrus. Ordinarily, the mobster probably would not take her warnings all that seriously. However, the mob boss has been messing with the teens, and Carly’s apparently determined to draw a line in the sand over this.

As viewers saw during Tuesday’s General Hospital, Carly pressured Josslyn to come clean on the latest developments regarding Trina. Jordan gave Carly a heads-up about Trina digging around as well as on the teens logging in to check Taggert’s medical records.

Josslyn resisted to a degree, but ultimately, she explained that Cyrus had told Trina that Taggert was still alive. Carly already knew about Taggert, but discovering that Cyrus knew that and approached Trina about it was an alarming realization.

In the General Hospital sneak peek for Wednesday’s episode shared via Twitter, Carly is seen confronting Cyrus. She will tell him that he is not going to like what happens next. As is typical of the mobster, it looks as if he’ll grin a bit as he listens to this.

Cyrus is already battling Sonny and Jason, and he might be fairly dismissive of Carly’s warning. However, viewers know that she’s a force of nature all on her own and shouldn’t be underestimated.

"You're not going to like what happens next." #GH pic.twitter.com/ZhokTGttQu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 16, 2020

According to SheKnows Soaps, Jason will reach out to someone. Based on the General Hospital sneak peek, it seems that Sonny and Jason may ask Brick for some help.

Sonny confronted Julian outside of Kim’s apartment. However, Julian got away and Sonny apparently will feel that Brick can help track him down again.

Julian isn’t about to just sit and wait to be found though. General Hospital spoilers signal that Julian will be scrambling once again, anxious to get out of town. He’ll be increasingly desperate and viewers will see more of his panic on Thursday.

General Hospital teasers also reveal that Laura will face a terrifying situation. Laura and Curtis concocted a plan to get into the high-security care facility where they believed Florence was living. They pretended that Laura was catatonic, and checked her in as a patient.

Unfortunately, Curtis had to leave and the doctor in charge immediately planned to drug Laura. General Hospital teasers note that she’ll have her well-being on the line and fans will be anxious to see if she can find a way to avoid the doctor’s planned injection.

The December 16 episode will also show Nikolas questioning Britt as well as Portia talking with Ava. Jordan will try to talk Trina out of pursuing the idea that Taggert is still alive, and General Hospital spoilers hint that this will get quite intense in the coming days.