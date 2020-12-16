Mandy Rose Shares Clip Of Herself Beating Wrestlers With A Stick On WWE ‘Raw’: ‘That Was Fun’

Mandy Rose thrilled her 2.7 million Instagram followers with a clip of herself running out and jumping into the WWE Monday Night Raw ring. In the footage, she literally beat other wrestlers with a stick, and she looked smoking-hot while doing it.

In the video that she originally posted on TikTok, Mandy wore an ebony black bra top that showcased her muscular arms, ample cleavage, and toned tummy. She paired it with matching high-waisted leggings that hugged her fit, curvy backside and legs. The wrestler wore muted black combat boots to complete her costume for the evening. In one hand, Mandy carried a long tan rod, which she used as a weapon. She wore her shoulder-length blond locks straight, and they bounced as she ran up to the ring and jumped inside.

When she showed up, Mandy began to beat the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with the long stick. While Mandy fought the women off, one other wrestler managed to escape.

The wrestler’s fans seemed to adore her actions in the ring on the popular TV show, and the video received nearly 130,000 views. At least 28,500 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and almost 350 took the time to leave an uplifting reply.

“Auch, when Mandy gets mad, please do move out of her way,” warned one follower who used flames, prayer hands, laughing-crying, and red heart-eye emoji to complete the comment.

“LMAOOOO, Mandy is hilarious and a savage. She deserves a push. Underrated babyface. That’s why I like her. She looks smoking hot while doing it, too,” a second fan enthused, adding a winking smiley.

“Yay! I’m absolutely proud to see you back, Mandy Rose. I bet that was so satisfying, especially after Nia hurt you with her incompetent wrestling skills!! Batter up,” gushed a third devotee, who included three yellow hearts.

“Oh no, oh no, indeed! Go, Mandy. You are the best part of RAW. I am so glad you’re finally back! It looked like a lot of fun, too. I am glad to see your pretty face again, princess. You look amazingly hot,” a fourth Instagram user replied, including flames, roses, and hearts.

Mandy regularly shows off her fit body in workout wear, wrestling costumes, and other skimpy outfits, keeping her fans engaged and active on her page. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her curves in a sparkly gold-and-black mini dress while posing near the ocean.