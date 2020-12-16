Princes William & Harry Reportedly Unite In Search Of Truth Behind Princess Diana’s 1995 Tell-All Interview

Princes William and Harry have reportedly united in search of the truth behind methods used to secure a 1995 tell-all interview that would reveal information about the deteriorating relationship between their parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Diana sat down with journalist Martin Bashir for a discussion that was allegedly set up through dishonest tactics, per a story published by the BBC.

The brothers, whose own relationship has purportedly been fraught with difficulty since Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle in May 2018, reportedly have united over this common issue, reported Us Weekly. The magazine claimed that William is demanding answers and added that for the eldest son of Diana and Charles, the interview his mother gave is still very “raw.” The publication noted that Harry is also angry as well.

The investigation has reportedly had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship, and they have bonded over their shared search over Zoom and WhatsApp, wrote Us Weekly.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Through this, it appears that William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family, and Harry has realized that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head, said the Us Weekly’s source.

In November, Diana’s brother, Charles, the Earl of Spencer, alleged that Bashir used forged bank statements to gain his trust. After which, Charles reportedly convinced his older sister to do the sit-down.

Kensington Palace wrote in a statement, as reported by the BBC, that Prince William “tentatively welcomed the investigation” into the inquiry and that “the independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

In her discussion with the journalist, Princess Diana shared that she and Charles were not in a good place in their marriage and admitted that he was involved with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

In a transcript published by the BBC, Diana famously revealed to Bashir that “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” She also explained that coming from a home where her own parents, Frances Shand Kydd and Johnnie Spencer, were divorced, this was not something she wanted for herself in her own marriage. Diana also explained that she did not sit and speak out of resentment. Rather, she felt sad because her marriage did not work.