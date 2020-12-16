Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Amazing Assets By Squatting While Wearing Skintight Cut-Out Miniskirt

On Wednesday, December 16, Australian model Tammy Hembrow made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 11.8 million Instagram followers.

In the first tantalizing image, the 26-year-old posed outside on what appears to be a ledge in front of a white building.

For the photo, she turned to the side and squatted. She placed both of her hands on her knees and turned her neck to look directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

Tammy flaunted her fantastic figure in a neon green tube top and a matching miniskirt with cut-out detailing. The revealing set, which was from her clothing brand Saski Collection, showcased her incredible curves, flat midsection, and lean legs. The color of the garments also looked gorgeous against her tan skin. She finished off the look with sizable hoop earrings, a Chanel necklace, bracelets, a small white purse, and a pair of bright green heels. In addition, she wore her luscious locks in a sleek braid.

The following photo showed the mother-of-two standing with another model who was wearing the same outfit in the color pink.

In the caption of the post, Tammy let her fans know the exact style of her skirt and top.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Quite a few of Tammy’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“SO beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding both a fire and a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow babe you look remarkable,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You literally rock every single color boo,” remarked another admirer.

“I mean you’re just gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Tammy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures, in which she wore a tiny swimsuit that accentuated her toned derriere. That post has been liked over 260,000 times since it was shared.