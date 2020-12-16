Luciana Del Mar Showcases Curvy Figure In A Black String Bikini At The Beach

Luciana Del Mar showcased her curvy figure in a stunning new Instagram snap on Tuesday. The gorgeous model flashed plenty of skin as she enjoyed a sunny day at the beach.

In the racy shot, Luciana looked like a million bucks as she sported a sexy black string bikini. The top included slim straps that tied behind her neck and showed off her muscled biceps and shoulders. The garment also featured a deep neckline that put her abundant cleavage in the spotlight.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her narrow hips and fit snugly against her slender midsection as they emphasized her thick thighs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot. Luciana opted to accessorize the scanty look with bracelets on her wrist and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Luciana posed on the beach with her hip pushed out. She placed both of her hands over her head as she arched her back and pushed her chest forward. She tilted her head slightly and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, the rolling ocean waves could be seen. A bright, blue sky with a faint hint of clouds was also visible. In the caption, Luciana told her followers that they needed to protect their energy.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Luciana’s 964,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 21,000 times within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her followers also hit up the comments section to leave over 460 messages during that time.

“I love you so much very beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Literally the BEST and my all time fav Post Notification that I got again today on my phone,” another wrote.

“Simply the best,” a third comment read.

“Everyday more beautiful than the last of possible thanks for brightening my day,” a fourth user declared.

The model never seems to be shy when she gets in front of the camera. She always appears to exude confidence as she models revealing outfits in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently dropped the jaws of her admirers when she posed in a tight pink crop top and a pair of jeans. That post has racked up more than 8,9000 likes and over 220 comments to date.