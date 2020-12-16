‘Very Cavallari’ Star Justin Anderson Gets Emotional As He Reveals He Placed Son Up For Adoption At 18

Kristin Cavallari's best friend opened up about his past during a new podcast discussion.

Justin Anderson is thanking his Instagram followers for this support after revealing that he has a biological son who he placed for adoption nearly 20 years ago.

The best friend of Kristin Cavallari opened up about his personal story on the Scissoring Isn’t a Thing podcast, available here.

During the podcast, Anderson revealed that he slept with his high school girlfriend when he was a freshman in college and the encounter resulted in a pregnancy. He was 18 at the time.

Because they were both raised in Mormon households, abortion was not considered. Instead, the young couple decided to place their baby up for adoption. They met several families before deciding on a couple that they “absolutely loved” for an “open” adoption.

“We had our son Tyler, “Anderson said. “I was in the hospital room. I’m 18 years old, by the way … We hand our baby over to this family, and I drive back to college by myself. And then life goes on, right?”

Anderson came out as gay when he was a junior in college, but the story was not over.

He revealed that a few years ago he received a direct message on Instagram from Tyler, who was by then a teenager. At first, he did not realize it was his son.

“I look at his picture. I’m like, ‘Why is this guy writing to me or whatever?’ So, I write back, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he’s like, ‘Do you know who this is?’ Boom.”

Anderson admitted he cried when he realized who it was and the two eventually reunited in person for a dinner at his family’s house. He noted that his son’s adoptive parents “raised him so well” and that he’s “the sweetest guy ever.”

He also admitted that he felt for Tyler’s parents and later called his adoptive mom to assure her he had no plan to step on their toes as a parent.

Anderson added that if Tyler wanted a relationship with him he was “all about it,” but would not overstep his boundaries. He revealed that he has been in touch with his son via phone calls and texts and has also invited him to visit him in Nashville.

“I didn’t meet him until, what, he was 17 years old… 16 years old,” Anderson clarified of the relationship. “So, I don’t have, like, that connection, and I think maybe it’ll happen later in life.”

Following the emotional podcast, Anderson shared a throwback photo of him as a young boy. He captioned the post by admitting that he was unprepared for the emotions his very personal story brought up.

The celebrity hair colorist also thanked people who reached out to him with their own stories of adoption.

Anderson noted that everyone has stories from their past that helped get them to where they are now and that he is a stronger and wiser person today because of his struggles and mistakes.

“You are nothing but pure light and love Justin,” Cavallari wrote in the comments. “We all are lucky to have a little piece of you.”