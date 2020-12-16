Laura Marie Rocks Plunging White Top & Plaid Panties: ‘Sweater Season’

Laura Marie showed off her skimpy winter style in a recent Instagram snap shared to her feed on Tuesday. The model’s outfit was sure to turn heads as she showed off her curvy figure.

In the racy pic, Laura looked hotter than ever in a plunging white top. The sweater featured long sleeves that hung loosely on her arms and large buttons down the front. She wore the garment off of her shoulders to reveal her abundant cleavage.

She added a pair of red-and-black plaid panties. The underwear was cut high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her trim waist, while it accentuated her flat tummy in the process. Her toned thighs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Laura sat on a blue velour couch for the snap. She had her knees bent and her feet behind her as she shifted her weight to one side. Her arm rested on the furniture as she arched her back and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, a lamp could be seen glowing. A blanket and a pillow were also visible next to Laura. In the caption, she gushed over her comfy sweater.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. The locks were styled in straight strands that spilled down her back.

Laura’s 1.4 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,300 times within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 110 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Absolutely magnificent,” one follower wrote.

“How beautiful you look and have a merry Christmas,” another stated.

“Sooo pretty. Happy evening goddess,” a third social media user gushed.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” a fourth person declared.

The model is no stranger to emphasizing the curves of her fit physique in skintight clothes. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, snug workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a black bikini that complemented her glowing skin as she got soaking wet in the swimming pool. That photo was also a big hit among her supporters. To date, it’s raked in more than 8,300 likes and over 140 comments.