NBA Rumors: James Harden Regularly Got Preferential Treatment From Rockets, ‘ESPN’ Alleges

According to a new report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, James Harden’s tenure with the Rockets has been a troublesome one, with the superstar guard allegedly receiving special treatment on a number of occasions.

On Wednesday, MacMahon cited several unnamed sources familiar with the situation, including one former Rockets staffer who claimed that Harden’s still-ongoing era in Houston could be summed up by the words “whatever James wants.” The insider further alleged that it was usually a “sure thing” that the Rockets would stay up to an extra day when visiting Los Angeles, Phoenix, and other cities that are among the three-time scoring champion’s favorite stops on the road. This, as noted, was purportedly okay with the team because officials knew he could easily put up big numbers in the very next game.

“If the Rockets had two or three days between games, it was a good bet Harden would call for an off day and charter a private jet to party in Las Vegas or another city,” the report continued, detailing the supposedly preferential treatment he received. “He always gets an excused absence from the first practice after the All-Star break for the same reason.”

After citing current Rockets employees who said that those incidents were just an example of “James being James,” MacMahon went on to note that the former NBA MVP allegedly threatened to ask for a trade if the Rockets couldn’t make the upgrades he wanted or contend in the Western Conference. He added that Harden also had the “final say” when it came to certain personnel moves, including the firing of former head coach Kevin McHale and the trades of two of his more notable ex-teammates — Dwight Howard and Chris Paul.

Furthermore, the ESPN reporter pointed out elsewhere that the lax culture in Houston “appalled” Russell Westbrook, who spent one year playing alongside Harden before he was traded to the Washington Wizards for John Wall earlier this month.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Discussing the present situation, MacMahon wrote that there was “something more” behind Harden’s recent request to be traded. He cited another former team staffer who said that the eight-time All-Star is the type who would “act up” if he doesn’t get what he wants. The writer noted that he might have done that by missing the first few days of training camp and flaunting the league’s COVID-19 protocol by attending parties without a mask and “boasting” about doing so on social media.

According to a former Rockets assistant coach, everyone in the organization knew that Harden was essentially the “boss” of the team.

“I don’t blame James. I blame the organization. It’s not his fault. He did what they allowed him to do.”

With Harden finally joining training camp on December 8 and practicing with his teammates on Monday, it appears likely that he will be suiting up for Houston when the 2020-21 season kicks off on Tuesday, December 22. As MacMahon concluded, the Rockets are hoping he would conduct himself in a “professional” manner as they seek out an offer that won’t force them to enter a lengthy rebuilding process.