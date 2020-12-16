Larsa Pippen, 46, Rocks A Low Cut Bra In Humpday Selfie: ‘Good Morning Sunshine’

Larsa Pippen delighted her 2 million-plus fans with a sexy, humpday post that saw her clad in minimal attire. The December 16 Instagram photo was snapped selfie-style and has earned plenty of attention in its short time live.

The photo saw Larsa posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be outdoors on a bright and sunny day while an abundance of sunlight spilled over her shoulders. She stood in front of a wall of glass windows that reflected a gorgeous outdoor space. The area was filled surrounded by tall, green trees, and there were lounge chairs that lined the pool. One person was perched up near the edge of the pool, sticking their feet in and looking off to the side.

Larsa extended one arm in front of her to snap the sizzling shot. She placed the other arm at her back so that it was out of view. The model gazed into the lens with pursed lips and a sultry stare. She had her chest facing forward but turned her shoulders at a slight angle. The model flaunted her bombshell body in a sexy outfit that left little to the imagination. A tag in the post indicated that her look for the day was from PrettyLittleThing.

She sported a skimpy bra with a deep V-neckline that showed off her voluptuous chest. The body of the garment was a dark shade of gray, and it had vertical white stripes that ran along the body. The piece had a thin set of straps that secured tightly over Larsa’s toned shoulders, leaving her slender arms in full view. The bottom band was tight on Larsa’s bust, helping to highlight her tiny frame. Only a tease of the bottom of the outfit was able to be seen.

Larsa rocked a pair of large diamond earrings that provided her look with just the right amount of bling. She pulled her long, brunette locks out of her face, and a few loose pieces escaped around the frame of her face.

Within a matter of minutes, the post has earned more than 11,000 likes and 200-plus comments from her fans. Some commented on her fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Well, that is tremendous, it’s amazing… you I mean,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Looking like sunshine in the morning… wow,” a second fan commented.

“So pretty my sister from different mother,” another exclaimed.

“Good morning how are you sweetie,” a fourth asked with the addition of a single red heart.