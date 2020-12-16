Kiki Passo Offers A Peek At Her Ample Cleavage In Skintight Black Tank Top

Kiki Passo returned to her Instagram account this week, and her fans were excited about her latest upload. In the snaps, the model flashed a bit of skin while lounging in her bed.

In the sexy shots, Kiki went full bombshell as she posed in a skintight black tank top. The shirt featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and included a scooped neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

The top was cropped to show off her taut tummy and impressive abs. She also added a pair of gray sweatpants. The bottoms boasted a drawstring and elastic waistband. The pants hung loosely over her hips and featured pockets on the sides. She accessorized the look with a dark bracelet on her wrist and a circular pendant and chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Kiki stood in front of a plain gray backdrop with one hand in her pocket and the other hanging at her side. She leaned forward and smiled brightly into the lens. The second shot was similar, but showed the model puckering her lips.

In the final slide, she moved to a bed. She sat on top of a white blanket with her back arched and one knee bent. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face and her lips parted.

In the background of the shot, some pillows and a stuffed animal could be seen. Kiki geotagged her location as Miami, Florida.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Kiki’s over 1.2 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 79,000 times within the first day after it was shared to her timeline. Her supporters also left nearly 800 comments during that time.

“YOU’RE THE PRETTIEST GIRL ON EARTH,” one follower stated.

“That last pic got me in my feels fr,” stated another user.

“Nice to see you again. You look magnificent!” a third comment read.

“Omg look at you beauty,” a fourth admirer wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport insanely sexy looks that accentuate her killer curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently flaunted her bronzed body and tan lines when she posed in a metallic bikini that clung to her figure. That post has pulled in more than 84,000 likes and over 790 comments thus far.